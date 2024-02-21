Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game [Image 3 of 5]

    US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Minoru Itagaki, chief of the Sagamihara Minami Police Station, bats during a friendly softball game against U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Emergency Services and the 88th Military Police Detachment Oct. 14 at Rambler Field on Camp Zama, Japan.

    This work, US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

