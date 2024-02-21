US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game

Koichi Suzuki, right, chief inspector of the Zama Police Station, gets food along with U.S. military police officers from U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Emergency Services and the 88th Military Police Detachment following a friendly softball game Oct. 14 at Rambler Field on Camp Zama, Japan.

