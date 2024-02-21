Lt. Col. Brian Pilch, center, director of U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Emergency Services, welcomes members of the Zama and Sagamihara Minami police stations before the start of a friendly softball game Oct. 14 at Rambler Field on Camp Zama, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 19:12
|Photo ID:
|8254332
|VIRIN:
|231014-A-HP857-6478
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|768.27 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US military, Japanese police enhance bilateral partnership through softball game
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT