Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sagami General Depot hosts 4,000 runners in East Japan Half Marathon, relay event [Image 3 of 3]

    Sagami General Depot hosts 4,000 runners in East Japan Half Marathon, relay event

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.01.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Runners compete in the 7th East Japan Half Marathon Command, held Oct. 1 on Sagami General Depot, Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 18:50
    Photo ID: 8254293
    VIRIN: 231001-A-HP857-4324
    Resolution: 999x667
    Size: 181.83 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sagami General Depot hosts 4,000 runners in East Japan Half Marathon, relay event [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sagami General Depot hosts 4,000 runners in East Japan Half Marathon, relay event
    Sagami General Depot hosts 4,000 runners in East Japan Half Marathon, relay event
    Sagami General Depot hosts 4,000 runners in East Japan Half Marathon, relay event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sagami General Depot hosts 4,000 runners in East Japan Half Marathon, relay event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    imcom-pacific
    camp-zama
    target_news_asiapacific
    us-army-japan
    us-army-garrison-japan
    sagami-general-depot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT