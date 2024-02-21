The Zama Middle High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps color guard presents the U.S. and Japan flags for both countries’ national anthems before the start of the 7th East Japan Half Marathon Command, held Oct. 1 on Sagami General Depot, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2024 18:50
|Photo ID:
|8254292
|VIRIN:
|231001-A-HP857-2975
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|596.56 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sagami General Depot hosts 4,000 runners in East Japan Half Marathon, relay event [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sagami General Depot hosts 4,000 runners in East Japan Half Marathon, relay event
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT