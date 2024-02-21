Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    Black History Month 2024

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mitchel Herrington 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola's Diversity and Heritage Committee hosted a Black History Month celebration and screened a movie recognizing the contributions of Black Americans to the U.S. Navy and our country.

