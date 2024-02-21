U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Rebecca Mertes, a tactical aircraft maintenance specialist with the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, performs the engine intake inspection of an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during a Weapon System Evaluation Program exercise February 15, 2024, at Tyndall Air force Base, Florida. The Combat Archer exercise was a formal evaluation of the unit's ability to conduct air-to-air live fire missions. Airmen were given the opportunity to train on tasks and skills that they don't perform at their home unit such as unrestricted takeoffs and loading live ammunition onto the airframe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Anya Hanson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.25.2024 18:04 Photo ID: 8254270 VIRIN: 240215-Z-VQ771-1472 Resolution: 5523x3675 Size: 1.9 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wisconsin Airmen complete first F-35 training deployment [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Anya Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.