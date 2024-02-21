Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Airmen complete first F-35 training deployment [Image 14 of 15]

    Wisconsin Airmen complete first F-35 training deployment

    TYNDALL AIR FORE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anya Hanson 

    115th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Rebecca Mertes, a tactical aircraft maintenance specialist with the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, performs the engine intake inspection of an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during a Weapon System Evaluation Program exercise February 15, 2024, at Tyndall Air force Base, Florida. The Combat Archer exercise was a formal evaluation of the unit's ability to conduct air-to-air live fire missions. Airmen were given the opportunity to train on tasks and skills that they don't perform at their home unit such as unrestricted takeoffs and loading live ammunition onto the airframe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Anya Hanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 18:04
    Photo ID: 8254270
    VIRIN: 240215-Z-VQ771-1472
    Resolution: 5523x3675
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-35
    115th Fighter Wing
    Combat Archer
    115 FW
    WSEP

