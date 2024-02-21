Aircraft maintenance specialists with the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, raise a grounding rod during a Weapon System Evaluation Program exercise February 13, 2024, at Tyndall Air force Base, Florida. The Combat Archer exercise was a formal evaluation of the unit's ability to conduct air-to-air live fire missions. Airmen were given the opportunity to train on tasks and skills that they don't perform at their home unit such as unrestricted takeoffs and loading live ammunition onto the airframe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Anya Hanson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.25.2024 18:04 Photo ID: 8254267 VIRIN: 240213-Z-VQ771-1138 Resolution: 5791x3853 Size: 2.72 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wisconsin Airmen complete first F-35 training deployment [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Anya Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.