U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, evacuate a simulated casualty during team blank-fire and tactical movement training as part of Eagle Ursa at the training range in Slunj, Croatia, Feb. 24, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

