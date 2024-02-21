Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EAGLE URSA [Image 15 of 21]

    EAGLE URSA

    SLUNJ, CROATIA

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engages a target during team blank-fire and tactical movement training  as part of Eagle Ursa at the training range in Slunj, Croatia, Feb. 24, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 15:40
    Location: SLUNJ, HR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EAGLE URSA [Image 21 of 21], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

