319th MPAD remembers the 1st SCVR

Soldiers from the 319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment visited the Reconstruction area national park on September 19, 2023 in Beaufort, SC. The 319th MPAD was given a tour of the national park while being taught about the history of the 1st South Carolina Volunteer Regiment, who were the first free black soldiers to volunteer in service of the United States of America. Before the end of the civil war six black infantry regiments had fought on the side of the union out of the Port Royal Region. The United States Army is a diverse and progressive fighting force that puts its soldiers first as it’s greatest asset. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Wilson)

