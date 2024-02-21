Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th MPAD remembers the 1st SCVR

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Wilson 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment visited the Reconstruction area national park on September 19, 2023 in Beaufort, SC. The 319th MPAD also visited The Grand Army of the Republic Hall, which is an organization that was founded to support and connect retired soldiers of color following the civil war. Before the end of the civil war six black infantry regiments had fought on the side of the union out of the Port Royal Region. The United States Army is a diverse and progressive fighting force that puts its soldiers first as its greatest asset. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Wilson)

    This work, 319th MPAD remembers the 1st SCVR [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Vincent Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    319th MPAD
    StrongerTogether

