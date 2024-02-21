U.S. Navy Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visits the Gender Protection Planning course classroom during Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Centre on Feb. 25, 2024. During his visit, Adm. Aquilino met with Nepali Army Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel, Directorate General of Military Training, Maj. Gen. Santosh K. Dhakal, and Director of Peace Operations, Brig. Gen. Prem Bahadur Pun. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2024 Date Posted: 02.25.2024 06:25 Photo ID: 8253925 VIRIN: 240225-M-AS595-1074 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 24.37 MB Location: NP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Adm. Aquilino Visits BPOTC [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.