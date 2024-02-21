Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shanti Prayas IV | Adm. Aquilino Visits BPOTC [Image 2 of 9]

    Shanti Prayas IV | Adm. Aquilino Visits BPOTC

    NEPAL

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    U.S. Navy Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with soldiers from the 56th Military Police Company during Shanti Prayas IV at the Birendra Peace Operations Centre on Feb. 25, 2024. During his visit, Adm. Aquilino met with Nepali Army Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel, Directorate General of Military Training, Maj. Gen. Santosh K. Dhakal, and Director of Peace Operations, Brig. Gen. Prem Bahadur Pun. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 06:24
    Photo ID: 8253919
    VIRIN: 240225-M-AS595-1233
    Resolution: 7442x4961
    Size: 14.7 MB
    Location: NP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    united nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    usindopacom
    Shanti Prayas IV

