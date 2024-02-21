Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heating Up [Image 2 of 2]

    Heating Up

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Julius Zumwalt, a native of Champaign, Illinois, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, welds a pipe aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 15, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 05:45
    Photo ID: 8253873
    VIRIN: 240215-N-JS660-2100
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.23 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: CHAMPAIGN, IL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heating Up [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    TAGS

    Welding
    HT
    Grinding
    Hull Maintenance Technician
    Maintenance
    USS Somerset

