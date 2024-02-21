PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Julius Zumwalt, a native of Champaign, Illinois, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, grinds a pipe aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 15, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.25.2024 05:45 Photo ID: 8253867 VIRIN: 240215-N-JS660-2183 Resolution: 7522x5015 Size: 18.05 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: CHAMPAIGN, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heating Up [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.