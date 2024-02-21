Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 24: Opening Ceremony [Image 6 of 11]

    Iron Fist 24: Opening Ceremony

    CAMP AINOURA, SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Danner, center, the commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks during the opening ceremony of Iron Fist 24 alongside Japan Ground Self Defense Force Col. Hajime Tsuji, center-right, the commanding officer of the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 25, 2024. The opening ceremony initiated training between the two armed forces. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

