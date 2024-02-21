Iron Fist 24: Opening Ceremony

Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members with 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment salute for the national anthem during the opening ceremony of Iron Fist 24, on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 25, 2024. The opening ceremony initiatedtraining between the JGSDF’s 2ARDR and the U.S. Marine Corps’ 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit with remarks from their commanding officers. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

