    Somerset Conducts Live-Fire at Sea [Image 6 of 6]

    Somerset Conducts Live-Fire at Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2024) Lt. j.g. Rayna Odegaard, a native of Leesburg, Virginia, participates in a live-fire exercise on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 15, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 05:45
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: LEESBURG, VA, US
