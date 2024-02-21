Somerset Conducts Live-Fire at Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 15, 2024) Lt. j.g. Rayna Odegaard, a native of Leesburg, Virginia, participates in a live-fire exercise on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) while underway in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 15, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

