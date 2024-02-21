USS Higgins Gets Underway

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2024) Seaman Christian Alcantara, from Dededo, Guam conducts line handling operations during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while getting underway from Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 16. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
