USS Higgins Gets Underway

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 16, 2024) Seaman Conner Robinson, from Mount Vernon, Washington monitors anchor chain during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while getting underway from Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 16. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

