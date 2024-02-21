Maj. Gen. Eric E. Austin, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing visits Primary Flight Control of the USS America (LHA 6)

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 13, 2024) Maj. Gen. Eric E. Austin, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, left, observes an F-35B Lightning II landing on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) from Primary Flight Control, February 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

