    Iron Fist 24, Staff Exercise Planning Begins [Image 5 of 5]

    Iron Fist 24, Staff Exercise Planning Begins

    CAMP AINOURA, SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Danner, left, the commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks with Japan Ground Self Defense Force Col. Hajime Tsuji , right, the commanding officer of the 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, during a staff exercise, part of Iron Fist 24, on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 24, 2024. The staff exercise prepared officers from both armed forces for collaborative training and operations. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 01:46
    Photo ID: 8253716
    VIRIN: 240224-M-MJ391-1182
    Resolution: 6638x4425
    Size: 17.7 MB
    Location: CAMP AINOURA, SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Iron Fist 24, Staff Exercise Planning Begins [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    JGSDF
    Staffex
    Iron Fist
    2ARDR
    IF24

