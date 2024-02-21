Iron Fist 24, Staff Exercise Planning Begins

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew Danner, the commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, watches a presentation alongside Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members during a staff exercise, part of Iron Fist 24, on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 24, 2024. The staff exercise prepared officers from both armed forces for collaborative training and operations. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

