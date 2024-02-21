USS America Conducts Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (February 15, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Edward Stewart, bottom right, from Suffolk, Virginia, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), taxis an F-35B Lightning II aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Air Combat Element (ACE) while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 15. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

