    Coast Guard rescues 4 from overturned vessel near Texas City Dike

    TEXAS CITY, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Galveston assists four aboard an overturned 16-foot John boat near the Texas City Dike, Texas, Feb. 24, 2024. The Coast Guard boat crew transferred the four to EMS personnel waiting ashore in reportedly stable condition.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 20:37
    Photo ID: 8253575
    VIRIN: 240224-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 3947x2960
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: TEXAS CITY, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 from overturned vessel near Texas City Dike, by PO3 Perry Shirzad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

