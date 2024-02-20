Coast Guard suspends search for missing paddleboarder off Dunedin

The Coast Guard suspended the search for 49-year-old Zaid Abdeen, Feb. 24, 2024, Dunedin, Florida. The man was last seen on Feb. 23 on a blue and white inflatable paddleboard, wearing dark shorts and a light blue t-shirt. (U.S. Coast Guard illustration by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)

