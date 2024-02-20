Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard suspends search for missing paddleboarder off Dunedin

    Coast Guard suspends search for missing paddleboarder off Dunedin

    DUNEDIN, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard suspended the search for 49-year-old Zaid Abdeen, Feb. 24, 2024, Dunedin, Florida. The man was last seen on Feb. 23 on a blue and white inflatable paddleboard, wearing dark shorts and a light blue t-shirt. (U.S. Coast Guard illustration by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 19:58
    Photo ID: 8253558
    VIRIN: 240224-G-OS599-1000
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 582.75 KB
    Location: DUNEDIN, FL, US
    Web Views: 39
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard suspends search for missing paddleboarder off Dunedin, by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    St. Petersburg
    Dunedin
    paddle boarder
    ziad abdeen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT