The Coast Guard suspended the search for 49-year-old Zaid Abdeen, Feb. 24, 2024, Dunedin, Florida. The man was last seen on Feb. 23 on a blue and white inflatable paddleboard, wearing dark shorts and a light blue t-shirt. (U.S. Coast Guard illustration by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 19:58
|Photo ID:
|8253558
|VIRIN:
|240224-G-OS599-1000
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|582.75 KB
|Location:
|DUNEDIN, FL, US
|Web Views:
|39
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard suspends search for missing paddleboarder off Dunedin, by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT