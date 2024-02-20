Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 5 Anchoring Ceremony

240224-N-EL904-0012 Adm. Samuel Paparo, Hawaii Rep. Jill Tokuda, Hawaii Rep. Ed Case and Hawaii Rep. Brian Schatz at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) Dry Dock 5 Anchoring Ceremony Feb. 24, 2024. The ceremony celebrated an early construction milestone, marking the installation of piles that will anchor the foundational footprint of Dry Dock 5 at PHNSY & IMF. This is the first graving dock built in Pearl Harbor since 1943 and the highest-value single construction project in the history of the Navy. The new dry dock will enhance PHNSY & IMF’s mission to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, keeping them Fit to Fight. U.S. Navy photo by Justice Vannatta

