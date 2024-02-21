AFE supporting BTF ops

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus Kelley (left) and Staff Sgt. Jeremy Becker, aircrew flight equipment technicians assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, pack a B-52H Stratofortress parachute after a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 19, 2024. The Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would look to undermine or threaten our shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

