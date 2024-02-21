U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Becker (left) and Airman 1st Class Marcus Kelley, aircrew flight equipment technicians, assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, pack a B-52H Stratofortress parachute after a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 19, 2024. We look for every opportunity to train alongside our allies and partners to build interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2024 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 20:00 Photo ID: 8253488 VIRIN: 240219-F-EY126-2022 Resolution: 3559x2002 Size: 3.62 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFE supporting BTF ops [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.