AFE supporting BTF ops

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus Kelley, aircrew flight equipment technician, assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron packs a B-52H Stratofortress parachute after a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 19, 2024. The United States is an Indo-Pacific nation and will remain engaged in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

