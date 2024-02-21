AFE supporting BTF ops

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Becker, aircrew flight equipment technician, assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, packs a B-52H Stratofortress pilot parachute after a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 19, 2024. PACAF preserves the ability to conduct effective operations in highly contested environments, enabling other elements of the Joint and Combined Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

