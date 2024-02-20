AFE supporting BTF ops

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Becker, aircrew flight equipment technician, assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron packs a B-52H Stratofortress parachute after a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 19, 2024. Bomber Task Force enhances readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
