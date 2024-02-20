AFE supporting BTF ops

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus Kelley, aircrew flight equipment technician, assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron packs a B-52H Stratofortress parachute after a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 19, 2024. Together with our allies and partners, the United States is dedicated to maintaining a region comprised of nations that adhere to the international rule of law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 20:01
|Photo ID:
|8253477
|VIRIN:
|240219-F-EY126-2011
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.92 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
