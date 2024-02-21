AFE supporting BTF ops

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus Kelley, aircrew flight equipment technician, assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron packs a B-52H Stratofortress parachute after a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 19, 2024. USINDOPACOM force employment, military posture, and operations honor our security commitments in the region by enabling us to rapidly respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

