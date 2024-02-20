Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFE supporting BTF ops [Image 7 of 22]

    AFE supporting BTF ops

    GUAM

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus Kelley, aircrew flight equipment technician, assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron packs a B-52H Stratofortress parachute after a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 19, 2024. BTF missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 20:02
    Photo ID: 8253473
    VIRIN: 240219-F-EY126-2007
    Resolution: 4914x2764
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFE supporting BTF ops [Image 22 of 22], by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    GlobalStrikeCommand
    INDOPACOM
    BomberTaskForce
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

