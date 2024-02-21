AFE supporting BTF ops

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus Kelley, aircrew flight equipment technician, assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron packs a B-52H Stratofortress parachute after a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 19, 2024. BTF missions are designed to showcase PACAF’s ability to deter, deny, and dominate any influence or aggression from adversaries or competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

