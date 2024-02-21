U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Deandre Matthews from San Diego, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 “Wildcards”, conducts pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Seahawk on the flight deck aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) during Underway Recovery Test 11, Feb. 23, 2024. In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious ships with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 18:52 Photo ID: 8253422 VIRIN: 240223-N-FO865-3061 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 4.38 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 prepares for flight operations while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11 [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Brandon Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.