Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy and NASA work together during Underway Recovery Test 11 [Image 8 of 22]

    U.S. Navy and NASA work together during Underway Recovery Test 11

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    Navy Divers assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 1 prepare to embark a combat rudder raiding craft in the well deck aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) during Underway Recovery Test 11, Feb. 23, 2024. In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. Amphibious transport docks, like USS San Diego, have unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including embarking helicopters, launching and recovering small boats, three dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 18:53
    Photo ID: 8253419
    VIRIN: 240223-N-UY363-1060
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy and NASA work together during Underway Recovery Test 11 [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS San Diego (LPD 22) conducts operations while underway for NASA's Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego underway in support of Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) prepares to launch combat rubber raiding craft while underway for NASA's Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) prepares to launch crew module test article (CMTA) while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) prepares to launch combat rubber raiding craft while underway for NASA's Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) steadies a crew module test article (CMTA) while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego (LPD 22) launches crew module test article (CMTA) while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    U.S. Navy and NASA work together during Underway Recovery Test 11
    U.S. Navy and NASA conduct small boat operations for Underway Recovery Test 11
    NASA astronauts land on board USS San Diego while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 prepares for flight operations while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 prepares for flight operations while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego conducts small boat operations while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    Navy Divers and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 recover astronauts during Underway Recovery Test 11
    U.S. Navy and NASA conduct tour of USS San Diego ahead of Underway Recovery Test 11
    U.S. Navy and NASA rehearse during Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego launches NASA’s crew module test article while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 conducts flight operations for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 conduct air rescue training for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 recovers mock astronaut while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 recover mock astronaut while underway for NASA’s Underway Recovery Test 11
    USS San Diego conducts flight operations with NASA for Underway Recovery Test 11

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

    TAGS

    LPD
    Astronaut
    Orion
    Artemis
    URT-11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT