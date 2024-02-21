Yorktown, Va. (February 23, 2024) Wayn MacKay, Installation Training Officer at Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown facilitates an active shooter participatory course for staff members assigned to the installation’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC). Attendees consisted of staff members from the Yorktown FFSC and Huntington Hall FFSC locations. Both FFSCs serve as one-stop shops for free Parenting and Life Skills programs, Financial Programs, Deployment Support, Transition and Employment assistance, Relocation assistance, Counseling and Victim Assistance, Exceptional Family Members Support, Information and Referral services and a myriad of programs to promote enhanced quality of life for military personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

