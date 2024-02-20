Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    44th IBCT Sling Load [Image 5 of 5]

    44th IBCT Sling Load

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers of Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, and Brigade Aviation Element, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct sling load operations at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024. More than 1,500 New Jersey Guardsmen are preparing for their deployment in support of U.S. Central Command's Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 13:05
    Photo ID: 8253317
    VIRIN: 240222-A-RX235-5263
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th IBCT Sling Load [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Bruce Daddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    44th IBCT Sling Load
    44th IBCT Sling Load
    44th IBCT Sling Load
    44th IBCT Sling Load
    44th IBCT Sling Load

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    CENTCOM
    New Jersey Army National Guard
    Army
    National Guard
    44th IBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT