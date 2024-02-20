U.S. Army Soldiers of Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, and Brigade Aviation Element, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct sling load operations at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024. More than 1,500 New Jersey Guardsmen are preparing for their deployment in support of U.S. Central Command's Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 13:05 Photo ID: 8253317 VIRIN: 240222-A-RX235-5263 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.36 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 44th IBCT Sling Load [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Bruce Daddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.