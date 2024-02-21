Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division John V. Meyer III Powidz, Poland Battlefield Circulation [Image 4 of 7]

    Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division John V. Meyer III Powidz, Poland Battlefield Circulation

    POLAND

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jordan Beagle 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    On February 4, 2024, the Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division Major General John V. Meyer III, visited Powidz, Poland to conduct battlefield circulation. During his visit, he received a tour of Task Force Saber (1-6 ACS) and HHC Brigade’s working and living areas. Along his tour, Maj. Gen. Meyer stopped to talk to soldiers and presented coins and awards to select soldiers for their impact, level of responsibility, and performance during CAB’s rotation so far.
    (Photos by U.S. Army CPT Jordan Beagle)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 10:26
    Photo ID: 8253268
    VIRIN: 240204-A-UT471-1004
    Location: PL
    1ID
    1CAB
    DutyFirst
    AboveTheFirst
    YearofVictory

