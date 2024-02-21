On February 4, 2024,the Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division Major General John V. Meyer III, visited Powidz, Poland to conduct battlefield circulation. During his visit, he received a tour of Task Force Saber (1-6 ACS) and HHC Brigade’s working and living areas. Along his tour, Maj. Gen. Meyer stopped to talk to soldiers and presented coins and awards to select soldiers for their impact, level of responsibility, and performance during CAB’s rotation so far.



(Photos by U.S. Army CPT Jordan Beagle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 10:26 Photo ID: 8253265 VIRIN: 240204-A-UT471-1001 Resolution: 722x481 Size: 88.09 KB Location: PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division John V. Meyer III Powidz, Poland Battlefield Circulation [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Jordan Beagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.