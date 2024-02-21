Vertical Replenishment

240221-N-JU916-1202 Atlantic Ocean, (Feb. 21, 2024) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Lauren Watters, a native of Erie, Colorado, fires a shot line over to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, Feb, 21. 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey Iwuagwu)

