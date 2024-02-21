Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vertical Replenishment

    Vertical Replenishment

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Casey Iwuagwu 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240221-N-JU916-1202 Atlantic Ocean, (Feb. 21, 2024) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Lauren Watters, a native of Erie, Colorado, fires a shot line over to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, Feb, 21. 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey Iwuagwu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 10:37
    Photo ID: 8253262
    VIRIN: 240221-N-JU916-1202
    Resolution: 5307x3538
    Size: 926.24 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical Replenishment, by PO3 Casey Iwuagwu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT