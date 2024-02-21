Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vertical Replenishment

    Vertical Replenishment

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Nass 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240221-N-TY639-1037 ATLANTIC OCEAN, Va. (Feb. 21, 2024) Sailors finish pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 21 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 10:38
    Photo ID: 8253261
    VIRIN: 240221-N-TY639-1037
    Resolution: 4703x3130
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical Replenishment, by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT