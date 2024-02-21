Vertical Replenishment

240221-N-TY639-1037 ATLANTIC OCEAN, Va. (Feb. 21, 2024) Sailors finish pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 21 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 Photo by PO2 Matthew Nass