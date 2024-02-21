240221-N-TY639-1090 ATLANTIC OCEAN, Va. (Feb. 21, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) weapons department Sailors wait for helicopters to deliver cargo during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 21 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

