240221-N-TY639-1333 ATLANTIC OCEAN, Va. (Feb. 21, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) weapons department Sailors wait for an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 11), to deliver cargo during a vertical replenishment on the Truman flight deck, Feb. 21, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.0750 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 10:57 Photo ID: 8253254 VIRIN: 240221-N-TY639-1333 Resolution: 4695x3125 Size: 1.56 MB Location: NORFOLK, US by PO2 Matthew Nass