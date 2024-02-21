240221-N-TY639-1560 ATLANTIC OCEAN, Va. (Feb. 21, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Sailors prepare to move cargo delivered by an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, during a vertical replenishment on the Truman flight deck of the , Feb. 21 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.1736 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 11:00 Photo ID: 8253253 VIRIN: 240221-N-TY639-1560 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.04 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vertical Replenishment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.