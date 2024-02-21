Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vertical Replenishment [Image 4 of 8]

    Vertical Replenishment

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    02.24.1736

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Nass 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240221-N-TY639-1560 ATLANTIC OCEAN, Va. (Feb. 21, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Sailors prepare to move cargo delivered by an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, during a vertical replenishment on the Truman flight deck of the , Feb. 21 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

    This work, Vertical Replenishment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

