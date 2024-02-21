240221-N-TY639-1093 ATLANTIC OCEAN, Va. (Feb. 21, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, carries cargo from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) to the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a vertical replenishment, Feb. 21 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 10:44 Photo ID: 8253250 VIRIN: 240221-N-TY639-1093 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 937.73 KB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vertical Replenishment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.