USS Gunston Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations in Harstad, Norway, with Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat During Steadfast Defender 24

U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to recover a combat rubber raiding craft operated by members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat on the stern gate in the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), while pier side in Harstad, Norway, Feb. 23, 2024. Gunston Hall is conducting a port visit to Harstad in support of Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, demonstrating NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

